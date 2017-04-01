Right now, for thousands of northeastern Oklahoma’s graduating seniors, a lot of questions are being asked: What’s next? What college? What degree? Do I commute or live on campus? Do I stay close to home or go far away? But whether you’re a graduatin...
Every entry becomes a senior profile to share with friends and family. Use the map below to view senior profiles.
Celebrating the Class of 2017
Win a ’16 Dodge Dart from YME
Win a car and give it to your graduating senior, a friend in need, or just keep it for yourself! We don’t care what you do with the car, but we do care that you understand “why” we’re giving one away. If you haven’t heard, we’re giving away a $5,000...